Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Down 20% – What’s Next?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 153,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 60,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Southern Empire Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23.
Southern Empire Resources Company Profile
Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.
