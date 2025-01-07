SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $157,187,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,606. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.78 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.72 and a 200-day moving average of $236.48.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

