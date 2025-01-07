Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1098 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,472. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

