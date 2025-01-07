StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OPHC opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OptimumBank by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

