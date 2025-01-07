StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.04. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

