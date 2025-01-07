StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.04. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.72.
About Sypris Solutions
