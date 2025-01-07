StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.40.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.