StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2025

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSYGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.40.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.