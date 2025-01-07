StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.