Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.89. 400,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,150. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $295.74 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.77 and a 200-day moving average of $378.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

