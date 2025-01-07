Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 802.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 928.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,154.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 886.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 349,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. 4,328,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

