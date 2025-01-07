Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,610 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

