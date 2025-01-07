Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,056. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

