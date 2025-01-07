T2 Biosystems Reports Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

On January 7, 2025, T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) filed its 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, highlighting significant financial results and operational achievements for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

In the filed report, T2 Biosystems disclosed that it achieved record product revenues of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $8.3 million for the full year, marking a 37% and 23% increase, respectively, compared to the previous year. These results were predominantly driven by robust sales of sepsis tests.

The company reported various key developments, including entering into a multi-year exclusive U.S. agreement with Cardinal Health and expanding its international distribution network to include several countries. Additionally, T2 Biosystems disclosed that it converted $30 million of its term loan into common stock, significantly reducing debt and quarterly interest payments.

Furthermore, T2 Biosystems received FDA clearances for product expansions, including adding Acinetobacter baumannii detection capabilities to the T2Bacteria Panel and pediatric testing for the T2Candida Panel. The company also advanced its T2Resistance Panel towards a U.S. FDA 510(k) submission, slated for the first quarter of 2025.

John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems, expressed optimism about the company’s progress and product pipeline enhancements in 2024. Sperzel highlighted strategic achievements such as the commercial agreement with Cardinal Health and the expansion of product offerings.

While the filed report contained forward-looking statements about the company’s future prospects, T2 Biosystems cautioned investors that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could significantly impact actual results. The company emphasized that the preliminary financial information provided in the report is subject to change pending final reviews and audits.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing for a comprehensive understanding of T2 Biosystems’ financial performance and strategic initiatives.

