Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,477.70. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

