Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $5.57. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 49,809 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TLSNY. BNP Paribas raised Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

