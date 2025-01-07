The Sage Group plc (SGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.50 on February 11th

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,302.50 ($16.30) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,090.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5,009.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 954.20 ($11.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,328.50 ($16.62).

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 27,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.39), for a total transaction of £364,756.40 ($456,344.80). 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGE shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.64) to GBX 1,350 ($16.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Sage Group from £135 ($168.90) to £145 ($181.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.14) to GBX 1,090 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,918 ($49.02).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

