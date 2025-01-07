Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.
TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. National Bankshares upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.81.
Torex Gold Resources Price Performance
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$427.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.6254502 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
