Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading 31.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 31.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 570,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 243,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Unigold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

