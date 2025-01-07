VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Trimmed by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. 9,409,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,045,604. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

