Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.93. The stock had a trading volume of 500,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

