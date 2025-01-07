Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.40 and last traded at $67.56, with a volume of 137244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.