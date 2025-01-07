Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 939,520 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $268.32. The company had a trading volume of 56,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,417. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.60 and a 200-day moving average of $260.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.86 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

