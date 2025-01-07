Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VOO stock traded down $7.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.31. 4,768,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $430.37 and a 52 week high of $559.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $546.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

