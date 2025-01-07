Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,252,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 59,382 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,583. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

