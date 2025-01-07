Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Veradigm Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

