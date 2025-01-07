Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 720,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,658. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,601.28. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,792,000 after acquiring an additional 73,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after buying an additional 317,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,199,000 after buying an additional 227,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.