Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.15.

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Visteon by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Visteon by 14.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VC opened at $87.82 on Thursday. Visteon has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $123.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

