Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.45 and last traded at $90.78. 2,641,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,554,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.43.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $731.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,095.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

