Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Price

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EPC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

