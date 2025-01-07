Westwind Capital Decreases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Westwind Capital decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Westwind Capital’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,345,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ANSYS by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ANSYS by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,488,000 after acquiring an additional 89,840 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ANSYS by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

ANSS traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $335.61. The stock had a trading volume of 288,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.98. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.82 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

