Westwind Capital Invests $2.26 Million in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Westwind Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.18. 41,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,442. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $149.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average is $127.77.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.