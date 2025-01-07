Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. 62,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.77 and a beta of 1.62. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at $15,876,110.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,554.27. The trade was a 6.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 196.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.