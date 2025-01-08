12,816 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $195.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

