14,873 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by InvesTrust

InvesTrust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,674. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $109.47 and a 1-year high of $135.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.60 and its 200 day moving average is $126.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

