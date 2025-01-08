4,200 Shares in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 348.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,076,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,264,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the second quarter worth $2,035,000.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JSI opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3704 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.