4,532 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,284,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $106.11. 3,589,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,056. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.37 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

