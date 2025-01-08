6,948 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. 160,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,557. The company has a market capitalization of $908.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

