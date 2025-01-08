Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 66.1% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ANF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.75. 595,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,136. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.35. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $880,070.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,982.09. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.