Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at TD Cowen

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.0 %

ASO traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $58.75. 1,018,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,139. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $306,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.