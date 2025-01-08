Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accolade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Get Accolade alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACCD

Accolade Stock Up 104.8 %

ACCD stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,720,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,401. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. Accolade has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $552.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $48,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,537.60. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,006 shares of company stock worth $149,228. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $38,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Accolade by 22.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Accolade by 1,144.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.