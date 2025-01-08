Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Trading Down 28.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Free Report) were down 28.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Acquired Sales Stock Down 28.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Acquired Sales Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acquired Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquired Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.