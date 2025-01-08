AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans Jan 25 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a jan 25 dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 11th.

AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

AGNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,298,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,889,424. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

