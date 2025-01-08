Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.41. 1,177,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,110,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

In other news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,000 shares of company stock worth $721,600. Insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AISP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airship AI by 70.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

