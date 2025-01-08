Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Melius raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Emily Halverson sold 1,329 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $85,600.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,531.50. This trade represents a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $51,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,072.54. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $2,198,342. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,084,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,037,000 after buying an additional 265,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 83,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

