Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.35 ($0.32), with a volume of 31036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.34).

Altitude Group Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of £18.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2,535.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

