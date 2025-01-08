Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 76329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $271,388.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,522.90. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $386,523.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,061.15. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

