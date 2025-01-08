Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 31,709 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 140.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 67,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 110.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,763,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

