Analysts Issue Forecasts for UGI’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of UGI in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for UGI’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UGI’s FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

UGI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of UGI opened at $28.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. UGI has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. UGI’s payout ratio is 120.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,917,000 after acquiring an additional 221,669 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in UGI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 3,191.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,267,000 after acquiring an additional 356,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

