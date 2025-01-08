Analysts Set Expectations for AWR FY2026 Earnings

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American States Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.57 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AWR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.53.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American States Water by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 296,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 197,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.63%.

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.