Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $177.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,434 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $134.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

