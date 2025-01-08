Analyzing Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Avinger alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -261.06% -5,527.11% -123.25% Sintx Technologies -358.79% -140.68% -78.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avinger and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Avinger and Sintx Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $7.26 million 0.33 -$18.32 million ($11.06) -0.06 Sintx Technologies $1.64 million 3.16 -$8.26 million ($50.56) -0.08

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger. Sintx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avinger and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Avinger currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 595.60%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Summary

Avinger beats Sintx Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. Its lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles; the Ocelot and Tigereye family of devices, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. The company is also developing IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.