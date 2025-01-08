Analyzing The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ) and Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) and The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essent Group and The PMI Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group $1.23 billion 4.70 $696.39 million $6.90 7.86 The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Essent Group has higher revenue and earnings than The PMI Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.0% of Essent Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Essent Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Essent Group and The PMI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group 60.15% 13.81% 10.99% The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Essent Group and The PMI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 The PMI Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Essent Group presently has a consensus target price of $63.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Essent Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essent Group is more favorable than The PMI Group.

Summary

Essent Group beats The PMI Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services. It serves the originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About The PMI Group

The PMI Group, Inc. (TPG) through its subsidiary PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. (MIC), and its affiliated companies (collectively PMI), provides residential mortgage insurance in the United States. During the year ended December 31, 2009, the Company operated in three business segments: United States Mortgage Insurance Operations, International Operations and Corporate and Other. As a United States residential mortgage insurer, PMI offers a variety of mortgage insurance products to meet the capital and credit risk mitigation needs of its customers. In November 2011, the Company announced that it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

